Al Sigl Community of Agencies – 36th Annual Walkabout

Brenda Geglia, Vice President of the Al Sigl Community of Agencies, invites the community to their 36th Annual Walkabout – a free, indoor trick-or-treating event at Eastview Mall on October 19.

Open to people of all abilities and ages, the event offers a safe, weatherproof environment for families to enjoy games, treats, music, and a fun costume contest.

Learn about Al Sigl’s rich 62 year history serving children and adults with disabilities across 14 counties through seven member agencies. Discover how funds raised support vital programs including in person and virtual education, workforce development, and family assistance.

Register today at alsigl.org!