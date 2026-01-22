Al Sigl – “Just One” Night

Tom O’Connor, President of Al Sigl Community of Agencies, shares the legacy and impact of the “Just One” campaign, now in its 36th year, raising vital funds to support over 50,000 children and adults with disabilities across six campuses. Learn how small donations add up to create meaningful change and how collaboration among seven member agencies strengthens community-wide services.

Hear about this year’s “Just One Night” event on February 5 at Fairport Brewing Company featuring live music, friendly competitions, and a celebration of generosity. Tom highlights upcoming programs like the “Ski the Benefit” fundraiser and the expanding CarePort network that connects community volunteers with families in need.

Discover ways to get involved, support, or learn more at alsigl.org.