BCCR – Continuing The Fight Against Breast Cancer

Join Christina Thompson, Executive Director, and Meredith Utman, Director of Special Events at the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester, as they recap an incredibly successful October fundraiser, ACTober, that raised over $150,000 to support breast cancer patients and research.

Learn about the coalition’s dedicated team of volunteers, sponsors, and community partners who make these impactful events possible.

Discover how raised funds provide vital services… from emergency financial assistance to research grants focused on prevention, cure, and metastatic breast cancer. Christina and Meredith emphasize why breast cancer awareness is a year round commitment beyond October.

Hear about upcoming events like the Pink and Teal Challenge walk on Mother’s Day and the July golf tournament, along with ways you can volunteer, become a sponsor, or host your own fundraiser using the coalition’s support toolkit.

Get involved and learn more at bccr.org.