Beautifying Rochester with Downtown Rocs

Mike Gilbert, executive director of Downtown Rocs, shares the inspiring story behind this grassroots nonprofit dedicated to cleaning and beautifying overlooked spaces throughout downtown Rochester.

Learn how Downtown Rocs partners effectively with city agencies and volunteers, including local student groups, to transform public spaces with gardening, trash pick-up, and painting projects. Mike highlights the incredible community response, the power of before and after photos in motivating change, and their vision for a thriving, walkable, and beautiful downtown that attracts residents and businesses alike.

Discover how you can become a Downtown Rocstar and join the movement at downtownrocs.org or contact Mike directly at mike@downtownrocs.org.