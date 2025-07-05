Bloomfield Softball – 2025 State Champions

Coach Mark Jacobs celebrates leading the Bloomfield Bombers to their first-ever state softball championship. He shares how last year’s near miss motivated a talented, driven team to work relentlessly. Building on skill, heart, and teamwork helped them dominate the playoff run.

Learn about the team’s balanced focus on offense and defense, key standout players like pitcher Ashlyn headed to West Point, and how Coach Jacobs’ emphasis on fundamentals and mindset kept the girls focused in high pressure games.

Coach Jacobs also reflects on the life lessons softball teaches: Hard work, resilience, and lifelong bonds, and previews the next season as rising talent steps into leadership roles.

Celebrate Bloomfield athletics and follow the Bombers on their quest to repeat at state champions!