Breast Cancer Free Screenings – Cancer Services Program

Katlyn Newberry, Community Outreach Coordinator for the Cancer Services Program of the Finger Lakes, shares how this vital program helps residents of New York State without health insurance access free breast, cervical, and colon cancer screenings. Learn about screening eligibility, the application process, and upcoming Saturday screening events in October and December tailored to fit busy schedules.

Katlyn highlights the importance of early detection for increased survival chances and clarifies common misconceptions, such as how breast cancer affects younger women and men. She discusses ongoing outreach efforts to educate communities year round and reduce stigma around cancer conversations.

Discover how to get involved, access resources, or schedule a free screening by visiting the Cancer Services Program’s website or calling 585-224-3070.