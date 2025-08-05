BrewFest For Vets – 10th Anniversary

Kevin Fitzpatrick, co-chairman of Brewfest for Vets, shares the history and growth of this popular fundraising event supporting local veterans. What started a decade ago as a small gathering has blossomed to include over 55 breweries and cideries, live music, food, raffles, and games, all benefiting veterans through partnerships with the Canandaigua VA Medical Center and the Veterans Outreach Center.

Kevin highlights how funds raised support vital recreational and recovery programs like the Golden Age Games and local food pantries. With an expected crowd of 300, Brewfest for Vets offers a fun, well-organized evening of beer tasting, food, and community connection on Friday, August 8, at Saint Pius on Chili Avenue.

Tickets are $50 in advance, $60 at the door, and include food. For more info and tickets, email brewfest4vets@gmail.com or visit the event’s Facebook page.