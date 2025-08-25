Bridging Industry and Academia – U of R Data Science & AI

Nick Koziol shares his role as the bridge between industry and academia, connecting companies with University of Rochester experts in data science and artificial intelligence to foster innovation and economic growth. Learn about impactful programs including paid internships, student capstone projects, and research collaborations which help businesses uncover efficiencies and create new job opportunities.

Nick discusses the evolving AI landscape, addressing common fears, striking balance, and embracing the technology responsibly. He highlights how local companies of all sizes benefit from partnering with U of R’s multidisciplinary faculty and talented students who gain invaluable real-world experience.

Discover how data science drives Rochester’s economy forward and how your business can get involved. Learn more at rochester.edu/coe.