Brightstar Community’s Healing Journey with Sue Kirby

Sue Kirby, founder and executive director of Brightstar Community, returns to share inspiring ways the community can support survivors of sexual exploitation and trafficking.

Learn how Brightstar offers rent free, peer supported homes for women to heal and rebuild over two years. Sue shares powerful success stories of transformation, from life on the streets to confident leaders helping others, and emphasizes the critical role of community donations and volunteers.

Discover how Brightstar collaborates locally to raise awareness, provide trauma-informed care, and fight human trafficking in Rochester and Monroe County.

Get involved or learn more at brightstarcommunity.org.