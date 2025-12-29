Building a Hope-Centered Community – Hope 585

Ashley Cross, Executive Director of Hope 585, shares remarkable milestones and a vision to transform Rochester into a hope-centered community. With a mission to support system-impacted youth and families, Hope 585 has more than doubled the number of children served through its CarePort network in 2025—with nearly 800 children helped just last year, reaching a total of 2,000 children served so far.

Learn about their holistic approach addressing financial, social, and emotional needs through partnerships with schools, crisis services, workforce development, and mentoring programs designed to build agency and strengthen families.

Discover how Hope 585 empowers Rochester to prioritize hope—not just as a feeling, but a mindset fostering resilience and thriving futures. Find out how you can join vision tours, become a mentor, or get involved in growing this vital movement.

Visit hope585.org for upcoming events and opportunities to support.