Building A Stronger Rochester – ROC The Future Alliance

Join us for an insightful conversation about the ROC the Future Alliance, a dynamic cross-sector coalition uniting education providers, healthcare, human services, families, and communities. Discover how this collaborative approach addresses systemic barriers and supports children and youth from cradle to career.

Learn about the importance of early childhood development, including innovative partnerships between pediatricians and schools to promote kindergarten readiness and lifelong success. Explore the critical connection between health and education outcomes and how targeted programs aim to advance equity and wellbeing.

Hear about community initiatives and upcoming events designed to foster impactful partnerships and create vibrant, healthier futures for all.