Building Community and Inspiring Futures at Agape Haven of Abundance

Join Julia Oakley, founder of Agape Haven of Abundance, and a lively group of campers as they share the fun, growth, and life lessons from their transformative summer camp in Rochester. From exciting field trips, like trips to Red Wing games, libraries, swimming, and skating… to learning important life skills, this camp offers more than just summer activities.

Hear the campers’ hopes and dreams, from aspiring nurses and engineers to ballerina teachers and lawyers. Julia also explains how the camp supports youth year round with educational programs, job opportunities, and family assistance during holidays.

Discover how you can support Agape Haven through volunteering, donations, or spreading the word. Visit agapehavenofabundance.org or call (585) 483-0791 to get involved.