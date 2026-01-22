Building Homes and Hope with Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity

Garrett Jones, Advocacy and Impact Associate, and Julie Allen, Marketing and Communications Manager at Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity, discuss their impactful work addressing the housing crisis for low income families in Rochester and the surrounding region. Learn how Habitat helps families transition from substandard and costly rental housing into affordable homeownership through financial literacy, sweat equity, and community support.

Discover the organization’s milestones, including building 17 homes in 2025 and celebrating over 350 homes built locally since its founding, and new efforts like modular homes to tackle space and cost challenges. Explore their Repair Program which helps existing homeowners stay safe and independent by funding critical home repairs.

Hear about the vital role volunteers play, from construction sites to their Restore locations, and how community members with all skill levels can contribute. Look ahead to ambitious plans in 2026 to build 20 more homes and expand repair services.

Apply for homeownership or find volunteer opportunities online at grhabitat.org.