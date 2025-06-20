Building Rochester’s Future With Mayor Malik Evans

Mayor Malik Evans shares insight into the city’s Mentor Up program, connecting local youth aged 14-18 with mentors across fields like law, medicine, military, and more, helping forge positive paths through relationship building and peer support. He reflects on the impactful mentorship he’s received throughout his life and the power of mentors as door openers and life shapers.

Learn about the upcoming Mentor Up soiree on July 26 at the Eastman Museum, plus the innovative R Future Fund launching this September to give every Rochester kindergartner a savings account, fostering financial literacy and empowerment from day one. Mayor Evans also highlights youth initiatives like the Mayor’s Youth Academy and Youth Voice One Vision, cultivating leadership and civic engagement in the next generation.

Finally, get updates on the imminent opening of Rochester’s new urban state park at High Falls, a green oasis and economic driver rooted in the city’s rich history, along with this mayor’s heartfelt love for Rochester’s resilient, service minded community.