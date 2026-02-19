Celebrating 70 Years of Community Impact with Arc of Monroe and The Dawgs

Christen Smith, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications at Arc of Monroe, and Steve Ball, founding member of The Dawgs, share excitement for today’s special fundraiser event celebrating 70 years of empowering people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Monroe County.

Learn how The Dawgs generously donate their talent, playing family friendly tunes at Iron Smoke, with all proceeds benefiting the Arc Alliance’s self-advocacy programs, helping individuals attend conferences and amplify their voices.

Hear powerful stories about Arc of Monroe’s legacy, including residential homes, day habilitation, workforce development, and a thriving contract manufacturing facility with global clients. Discover upcoming events where community members can join the Arc’s mission of inclusion and support.

Enjoy music, community, and raise awareness alongside local champions for a cause 70 years in the making.