Celebrating History and Holidays at Genesee Country Village and Museum

Becky Wehle, President and CEO of the Genesee Country Village and Museum, shares insights into this vibrant living history museum located just 25 minutes from downtown Rochester. Discover how the museum preserves 5,000 years of history through its 20 historic buildings, spanning early 19th-century log cabins to grand Victorian homes, all brought together from across the region.

Hear about upcoming seasonal events including the November “Preparing for Winter” workshops focused on traditional skills like candle making, alongside a holiday market featuring local artisans. Learn about festive December programs featuring guided tours, holiday traditions, pottery, wreath making, and special appearances by St. Nick in authentic period costumes.

The museum celebrates its 50th anniversary next year, with plans for special events and community activities. Beat the crowd by pre-purchasing tickets at gcv.org and stay connected on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.