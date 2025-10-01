Center for the Study of Community Colleges – Dr. Carrie Kisker

Dr. Carrie Kisker, education consultant and director of the Center for the Study of Community Colleges, discusses the value and versatility of community colleges like MCC, GCC, and FLCC in the Rochester area. Learn how starting at a community college can save thousands on your degree, provide flexible options for adult learners, and offer pathways to transfer to four year institutions or enter high-demand workforce fields.

Dr. Kisker addresses common misconceptions that community colleges are less valuable and explains their vital role in accessible, equitable education and economic development. She shares tips on choosing the right school and program based on transportation, career goals, and transfer opportunities.

Explore her book, The American Community College, and discover resources for families navigating higher education decisions.

For more info, visit your local community colleges and learn how these institutions support countless students’ journeys to success.