Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

Christina Thompson, Executive Director of the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester, sheds light on cervical cancer as part of gynecologic cancers, highlighting its causes, impacts, and prevention. Learn about the importance of Pap smears, HPV vaccines for women and men, and recent success in lowering cervical cancer rates due to increased awareness and screening.

Discover how the coalition expanded its support to include gynecologic cancers, offering dedicated support groups, advocacy, and soon, research grant opportunities to advance treatments. Christina emphasizes the power of community among survivors, education, and year round awareness beyond October’s breast cancer focus.

Find resources, support groups, and ways to get involved at bccr.org or call (585) 473-8177. Visit their University Avenue office for in-person assistance.