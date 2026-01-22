Combating Substance Use with Compassion and Community at Delphi Rise

Jen Cathy, President and CEO of Delphi Rise, discusses the ongoing challenges of substance use and the comprehensive support her organization provides to Rochester and Wayne County. From a 24/7 walk-in clinic offering immediate peer support to innovative programs like reentry services for formerly incarcerated individuals, Delphi Rise addresses both treatment and prevention.

Learn how Delphi Rise combats stigma, offers harm reduction strategies, supports food security through a large pantry, and partners with schools to educate youth on healthy choices. Jen stresses the critical role of community involvement, volunteers, and sustained funding in continuing their impactful work.

Discover how you can help through volunteering, donations, or spreading awareness. Visit delphirise.org for more information and support.