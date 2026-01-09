Connecting with Nature Year Round with Rochester Ecology Partners

Chris Widmaier, Executive Director of Rochester Ecology Partners, highlights the importance of getting outdoors throughout the year, especially for children facing increased screen time and seasonal affective challenges. Discover how Rochester’s diverse parks and natural spaces offer enriching opportunities for learning, play, and community connection.

Learn about their Wild Wonder program, bringing nature-based education right to local schoolyards and parks, and their collaborations with organizations like the Agape Haven of Abundance. Chris shares inspiring stories of children’s joy and discovery through hands-on activities like exploring landforms and making ecological observations.

Find fun ways to support outdoor education and join community events by visiting rocecology.org and following their Instagram and Facebook pages @rocecology.