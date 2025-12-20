Discovering Community and Catholic Education at St. Joseph Regional School

Karen Green, Principal of St. Joseph Regional School, shares the unique qualities and values of this pre-K through sixth grade Catholic school serving nearly 200 students from Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming counties. Learn how St. Joseph blends strong academics, including cursive handwriting and New York State testing, with faith-centered education rooted in respect, kindness, and community.

Hear about the school’s inclusive, diverse student body drawn from multiple local towns and the strong sense of community fostered through traditions like Elf Day. Karen highlights the school’s commitment to 21st century learning with one to one devices and interactive classrooms.

Get insight into the school’s growing enrollment, scholarship opportunities, and how prospective families can visit and apply online at sjsbatavia.org. Stay connected via their Facebook page for updates and community events.