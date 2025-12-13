East House Holiday Angel Project

Lindsay Gozzi-Theobald, President and CEO of East House, and Joy Auch from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield discuss East House’s comprehensive services beyond housing, including residential recovery, peer support, workforce development, and care coordination. They highlight the growing needs as winter approaches, including coat drives and the importance of volunteer engagement to provide comfort and community to shelter guests.

Learn about the annual Angel Project, which connects treatment participants with generous donors to provide gifts for their children and themselves during the holidays. Excellus’s support allows expansion of the program to include gifts directly for adults receiving services.

Discover ways to get involved through donations or volunteering, and mark your calendar for the Angel Project’s wrapping party on December 18.

East House celebrates 60 years of service in 2026 with special events planned to honor their legacy and ongoing mission.

For info and year-round support, visit easthouse.org.