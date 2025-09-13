Embrace Your Sisters – Positively Pink In Pittsford Breast Cancer Walk

Krista Jackson, board member of Embrace Your Sisters, invites the community to the 14th Annual Positively Pink in Pittsford Walk on Sunday, October 5. This spirited event brings together families, friends, teams, and supporters… decked out in pink… to raise vital funds for emergency financial assistance for men and women battling breast cancer across 13 counties around Rochester.

Learn how donations from this walk directly pay for critical expenses like rent, medical bills, and car payments, easing financial stress so patients can focus on healing. Participants can register individually or form teams, and enjoy community activities including face painting, friendship bracelet making, and treats from local vendors.

Whether you walk, donate, or form a team, your support makes a difference year round. Join the walk rain or shine at Pittsford Sutherland High School with registration opening at 9 AM and the walk kicking off at 10.

Register or learn more at embraceyoursisters.org.