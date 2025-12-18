Emotional Support and Mental Health Care for Cancer Patients

Amanda Miller, licensed mental health counselor and Director of Programs and Support Services at the Cancer Support Community at Gilda’s Club Rochester, discusses the crucial psychological and emotional care for cancer patients beyond physical treatment. Learn about the comprehensive support offered, including group education, mindfulness workshops, peer support, one-on-one counseling, and practical assistance like food pantries.

Amanda shares insights on the impact of cancer diagnosis on mental health, addressing stigma, isolation, and seasonal challenges such as holiday stress and seasonal affective disorder. Discover how early intervention and community support improve patients’ quality of life and potentially influence outcomes.

If you or a loved one needs support, find resources and connections at cscrochester.org or call (585) 423-9700 for assistance.