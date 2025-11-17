Empowering At Risk Youth with Sharyn Abbott of Ultimate Business International

Sharyn Abbott, founder of Ultimate Business International and Ultimate Business University, shares her powerful personal journey and passion for empowering at risk youth. From taking her younger brother into her care to creating programs that serve homeless and vulnerable teens, Sharon emphasizes the urgent need for community engagement and support.

Learn about Ultimate Business International’s groundbreaking school in Belize, which nurtures entrepreneurship, life skills, and self sufficiency across 22 divisions, helping youth discover their strengths and build meaningful futures.

Sharyn challenges listeners to get involved locally, from simple acts like providing coats and meals to advocating for systemic change, because every individual can make a profound difference in the lives of children facing incredible challenges.

Discover her vision for a future where communities nurture talent and resilience, and how we can all play a role in uplifting at risk youth.