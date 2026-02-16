Empowering Girls Through Movement and Mentorship – Girls on the Run Rochester

Kelly Fisher, Executive Director of Girls on the Run of Greater Rochester, shares how this nonprofit inspires pre-teen girls to build confidence, joy, and healthy habits through running and life skills curriculum. Learn about the inclusive, non-competitive program that encourages girls to set goals, manage emotions, build friendships, and give back to their community.

Discover how Girls on the Run serves approximately 1,300 girls across Monroe, Ontario, Wayne, and Livingston counties with about 85 teams each year, made possible by 350 dedicated volunteer coaches including teachers, parents, and community members.

Kelly highlights the benefits for both girls and mentors, the importance of physical activity for mental health, and how the program supports young girls especially as they navigate social pressures and challenges unique to today’s world.

Enroll in the upcoming spring season starting March 2nd, and learn more at gotrrochester.org.