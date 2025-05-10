Ending Homelessness With Hope: PCHO

Nicholas Coulter, cofounder and Chief of Development at Person Centered Housing Options (PCHO), shares how this Rochester-based nonprofit is transforming lives by providing homes and hope to those experiencing homelessness. Founded in 2015, PCHO uses a “housing first” approach: locating vulnerable individuals, connecting them with healthcare and income opportunities, and guiding them into safe, stable housing with ongoing support.

Nicholas sheds light on the hidden scale of homelessness in Rochester, the compounding challenges of rising rents, substance use, and mental health, and how PCHO’s care management helps sustain lives beyond just housing.

Looking ahead, PCHO celebrates its 10th anniversary with a gala on June 26 at Artisan Works, a community milestone spotlighting impactful partnerships and a continued commitment to increasing affordable housing.

Get involved or learn more at pcho.org.