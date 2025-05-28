EPI: Seize the Day Trail Run and Epilepsy Awarenes

Nyla Armbruster and Sarah Korba join us, as Nyla carries on her brother’s legacy with the fourth annual Seize the Day trail run on July 13 at Mendon Ponds—a community event raising funds and awareness for epilepsy through a 10K, 5K, and 1-mile fun run. Nyla shares her family’s personal journey with epilepsy and the event’s inspiring mission.

Sarah Korba, Associate Director of Epilepsy Services at EPI, discusses the broad support EPI provides—from rehabilitation and residential services to specialized programs like epilepsy camp for kids and siblings. Learn how epilepsy impacts families and how education and community events are crucial to reducing stigma and misinformation.

Whether you’re running, volunteering, or supporting from home, this event welcomes everyone.

Register and learn more at: epiny.org