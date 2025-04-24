Eugenio Maria de Hostos Charter School

Join host Jon Goehring as he sits down with Sandra Chevalier Blackman, CEO of EMHCS, Rochester’s longest-standing charter school, celebrating 25 years of serving the community. Learn how EMHCS was founded by local leaders dedicated to supporting bilingual students often underserved by traditional schools.

Sandra shares the school’s mission and vision focused on bilingual fluency, social justice, and inclusive education. Discover how EMHCS’s unique dual-language program nurtures English and Spanish speakers alike and helps students graduate with a Seal of Biliteracy, opening doors for future opportunities.

Hear about the exciting plans to expand their high school campus to meet growing demand, their commitment to culturally relevant meals and small class sizes, and the celebration of diverse Latinx cultures throughout the year.

Find out how to enroll, upcoming community events, and why bilingual education is a critical asset in today’s global economy.

Visit www.emhcharter.org for more information.