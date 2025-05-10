Exploring Brighton’s Rich History

Mary Jo Lanphear, the town historian of Brighton, takes us on a journey through the town’s fascinating past — from its founding in 1814 before Rochester existed, to its evolution as a premier suburb nestled by historical landmarks like the Stone-Tolan House and Corbett’s Glen.

Discover how Brighton once stretched from Lake Ontario to the Genesee River, its roots in agriculture and brickmaking, and how communities shaped by New England settlers grew into the vibrant, diverse neighborhood we know today. Mary Jo shares insights on preserving local history, the importance of acknowledging both proud moments and challenges, and how history informs Brighton’s welcoming future.

For more on Brighton’s history or to connect, visit: townofbrighton.org