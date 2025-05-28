Exploring Spencerport’s Canal Legacy

Ginny Parker, the village historian of Spencerport, shares the rich story of how the Erie Canal shaped this thriving community’s roots and prosperity. From early settlers like George Warren Willie and Daniel Spencer who championed the canal’s route, to the booming businesses that flourished along its banks, discover how Spencerport grew into the vibrant village it is today.

Ginny discusses the vital role the canal still plays, now fueling tourism and community spirit, and highlights Spencerport’s enduring legacy through landmarks like the Depot Museum and the booming merchant history. Whether you’re a local or just curious about the region, this episode uncovers the fascinating history behind the village’s success and identity.

To connect or visit the Depot Museum, Ginny is available the fourth Wednesday of the month, 10 AM to 2 PM.