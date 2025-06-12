Fairport Angels Blood Drive

Katie Hout, Account Manager at the American Red Cross, and Diane McClure, join us to discuss their heartfelt annual blood drive in memory of Diane’s daughter and four friends tragically lost 18 years ago. This community driven event honors their legacy by bringing together donors who potentially save three lives with each donation.

Learn about the critical need for blood donations, especially during summer when collections dip, and how every donation supports trauma patients, cancer patients, and burn victims. Katie and Diane share the drive’s powerful community impact, with goals to exceed 125 donors this year at St. John’s in Fairport on Tuesday, June 18, from 1 to 7 PM.

Appointments are highly recommended at redcrossblood.org under Fairport Angels, though walk-ins are welcome. Out of town donors can find info on the Fairport Angels Facebook page to contribute remotely through June 30.

Discover eligibility tips, RapidPass convenience to save time, and how this drive not only saves lives but unites a compassionate community.

Visit the Fairport Angels Facebook Page for more information.