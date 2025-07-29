Fighting Lung Cancer and Tobacco Use: Smoking and Health Action Coalition

Lindsey Kramers, Community Engagement Coordinator, and Lindsey Kaya, Reality Check Coordinator from the Smoking and Health Action Coalition of Livingston and Monroe Counties, discuss lung cancer prevention and tobacco control efforts in our region.

With World Lung Cancer Day coming on August 1, they highlight current local smoking rates, the high tobacco retailer density in Rochester, and the youth-targeted vaping crisis with colorful, misleading products aimed at teenagers. Learn about the youth-led Reality Check movement raising awareness, and key policy initiatives including smoke-free outdoor spaces, multi unit housing, and tobacco retailer zoning.

The guests explain the dangers of secondhand and thirdhand smoke, debunk vaping myths, and share available cessation resources such as the New York State Quit Line.

For more information, visit smokingandhealth.org.