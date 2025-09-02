Fighting Suicide and Supporting Survivors – AFSP Western New York

Bonnie Webster, Area Director for the Western New York chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, discusses the foundation’s mission to prevent suicide and support those affected. Learn about the vital services offered, from helping those struggling with mental health to supporting families who’ve lost loved ones.

Bonnie shares how the foundation reduces stigma through education, community programs like Talk Saves Lives, and specialized initiatives for youth, construction workers, veterans, and Latinx communities. Discover the importance of open conversations, recognizing warning signs, and how to offer support compassionately.

Get involved with upcoming events including the Out of the Darkness walks across Western New York. Volunteers are essential and training is provided to ensure safety and effectiveness.

For resources, volunteer opportunities, and local walk info, visit afsp.org or contact Bonnie at bwebster@afsp.org.