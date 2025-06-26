Gateway Home Attica – Summer Events

Sara Brunner, Executive Director of Gateway Home in Attica, shares the heartfelt mission of this two person comfort care facility providing free, 24 hour care to individuals with three months or less to live. Funded entirely by donations and memorials, Gateway Home offers a sanctuary for patients and their families, with no bills ever sent.

Learn about the founders’ personal inspirations and how Gateway Home has lovingly served nearly 100 people since opening in 2019. Sara details upcoming summer fundraisers including two golf tournaments on July 12 and 24, and the Junkyard Reunion car show on July 27..

Discover ways the community can support through volunteering, donations, or simply spreading the word, as well as how faith motivates the compassionate care provided every day.

For more information and event registration, visit gatewayhomeattica.org or call (585) 708-4331.