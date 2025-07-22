David Powe shares his extensive involvement with the Global Leadership Summit, a premier leadership event simulcast locally to Rochester. As a longtime volunteer and near founding member of the local summit chapter, David highlights the event’s world-class speakers and powerful impact on personal growth and community change.

Hear how David’s leadership philosophy evolved with lessons from the summit, including the importance of servant leadership and moving people by helping them understand why change is needed. He speaks to the unique networking opportunities at the event, bringing together diverse leaders from all sectors who share a commitment to making Rochester a better place to live and work.

Learn why David believes the summit is a must attend for anyone looking to grow their leadership skills and community impact.

Register and find details at rochesterwins.com.