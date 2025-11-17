Great American Smokeout – Smoking and Health Action Coalition

Lindsey Kramers, Community Engagement Coordinator with the Smoking and Health Action Coalition, discusses the Great American Smokeout happening Thursday, November 20. This national event encourages smokers to quit, even for one day, as a stepping stone toward lifelong cessation.

Learn about the coalition’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness, combat youth vaping, and promote tobacco free environments. Lindsey shares insights into tobacco marketing tactics targeting young people, the dangers of secondhand smoke and vaping, and available cessation resources, including the New York State Quit Line and the new “Drop the Vape” campaign.

Hear encouraging tips and realistic strategies for quitting, from nicotine replacement therapies to social support, and why every attempt matters.

For more information and support, visit smokingandhealth.org.