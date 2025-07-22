Healing and Hope for Survivors of Sexual Exploitation

Sue Kirby, founder and executive director of Brightstar Community, shares her inspiring journey from discovering the urgent need to help survivors of sex trafficking and exploitation to establishing a safe, rent-free home where women can heal and rebuild their lives.

Learn how Brightstar offers two year residency and peer mentorship, empowering women through healing, transformation, and survivor led leadership. Sue highlights local collaborations fostering education and trauma informed care, and the growing recognition of trafficking issues occurring in our own communities.

Hear about the success stories of women who have transformed their lives and the urgent need for community support to expand services, increase beds, and maintain outreach programs, all sustained primarily through donations and memorials without initial government funding.

Learn more and get involved through their website.