Ashley Cross, Executive Director of Hope 585, shares how this Rochester-based relationship centered community supports system-impacted youth and families, primarily those involved in foster care and child welfare. Since its launch in 2019, Hope 585 has developed innovative programs like the Care Portal, connecting families in crisis with local support, and a professional foster home preparing young women aging out of foster care for adulthood.

Ashley dives deep into the challenges faced by these vulnerable youth: frequent relocations, unstable family situations, and limited resources. She emphasizes the power of community, mentorship, and hope, the belief that one’s future can be brighter than one’s past, as central to Hope 585’s mission. Through mentorship, life skills education, and cash assistance, Hope 585 creates a supportive network that fosters resilience and belonging.

Discover how you can get involved, from vision tours and mentorship to supporting families and youth. Learn more at hope585.org.