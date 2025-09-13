Hope and Healing with Julio Negron of Wakem-Up Ministry

Julio Negron, founder of Wakem-Up Ministry, shares his powerful personal journey and mission to support individuals battling addiction and life’s challenges in Rochester. From difficult beginnings through faith and community, Julio has witnessed transformative stories of hope as people encounter grace and rebuild their lives.

Hear how Wakem-Up Ministry offers vital outreach, evangelism, and support services, guiding men and women out of addiction and into restoration through faith and fellowship. Julio emphasizes the importance of intentional gospel sharing and community involvement in making lasting change.

Learn how you can support this mission through volunteering, donations, or spreading the word. For more information visit wakemupministry.org