Hope Hall – A Unique Educational Community for Children Who Learn Differently

Sister Diana Dolce, founder of Hope Hall, and Ashley Dotter, Director of Advancement, share the inspiring story behind this nonprofit independent school in Gates serving students from pre-K through sixth grade. Hope Hall supports children with neurological learning challenges who don’t qualify for special education but need a uniquely tailored approach focused on sensory-based learning and emotional development.

Learn how Hope Hall fosters a nurturing environment with small class sizes, individualized curriculum, and life skills integration, helping children build confidence, resilience, and a sense of community… with many students traveling from across multiple counties for this exceptional education.

Discover the school’s unique admissions process, including student-led tours and open enrollment information. Find out how Hope Hall blends academic rigor with social-emotional support to prepare children for success and lifelong growth.

Visit hopehall.org to learn more or schedule a visit.