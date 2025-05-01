House Of Mercy – Celebrating 40 Years Of Service

Whitney Snead, Director of Development at House of Mercy, and Chris Zdep, Cofounder & Executive Producer at Captivate Media, join us to mark a remarkable 40-year milestone of service in Rochester. House of Mercy has been a cornerstone of hope, providing shelter, food, clothing, and advocacy for those facing homelessness and food insecurity.

Whitney shares the organization’s evolution from humble beginnings to a community staple that now focuses on breaking down barriers to independent living for its guests. Chris discusses the inspiring video project Captivate Media produced — a heartfelt story showcasing dignity, community, and resilience that will soon be featured on the revamped houseofmercyrochester.org.

Discover how community generosity and dedicated volunteers keep the mission going, what’s coming next including a new website and United Way Day of Caring, and the powerful human stories behind the shelter walls.

Learn more and get involved at: houseofmercyrochester.org