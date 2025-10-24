Leading Innovative Education at the Harley School

Ryan Kimmet, Head of School and alumnus of the Harley School, shares insights into this unique independent school’s enriching educational approach. From a low student-teacher ratio to innovative programs like glass blowing, micro-farming, and senior hospice electives, Harley cultivates diverse passions and prepares students for life and career success.

Ryan discusses Harley’s strong community ties, inclusive culture, and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. He emphasizes the importance of fostering growth mindsets, openness, and student-teacher relationships that create a supportive learning environment from early childhood through twelfth grade.

Learn about admission opportunities, school tours, and how Harley draws students from Rochester and the wider region, offering a dynamic alternative to public schooling.

Visit harleyschool.org to learn more and start your application for the next school year.