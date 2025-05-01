LifeResults Core

Fred Dewey joins us to discuss Life Results Core Weekend, a transformative personal growth and leadership program held right here in Rochester. For over 40 years, Life Results Core has empowered hundreds of thousands nationwide to break free from limiting patterns, improve relationships, with others and yourself, and build lasting, meaningful change through 15 practical, experiential tools.

Fred shares his own powerful journey from personal and professional conflict to clarity and connection, illustrating how change truly starts with you. Discover how guided meditation and actionable exercises help interrupt negative self-talk and foster accountability, even amidst ongoing conflict.

The next Life Results Core weekend is July 11, 13, at the Webster Holiday Inn. Early-bird and group discounts available.

Learn more & register at: liferesults.org/core