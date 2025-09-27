Memorial Art Gallery – Frontiers of Impressionism

Paige Engard, PR Specialist for the Memorial Art Gallery, introduces Rochester’s premier art destination showcasing 5,000 years of art history, from ancient Egypt to contemporary works created in New York State today. Just steps from downtown, MAG offers year-round exhibitions, educational programs, and creative workshops for all ages.

Learn about the upcoming traveling exhibition Frontiers of Impressionism opening November 2, featuring masterpieces by Monet, Renoir, Hassam, and other renowned artists. Discover the gallery’s integration with the community through free and affordable events, local artist showcases, and a stunning outdoor sculpture park open 24/7.

Paige shares visitor tips including their helpful security ambassadors, late Thursday hours with discounted admission, and highlights of MAG’s onsite restaurant, Brown Hound downtown, perfect for a day or evening outing.

Find tickets and details at mag.rochester.edu.