Mindfulness and Chocolate

Melissa Mueller-Douglas, founder of Chocolate Mindfulness and My Retreat, shares how she combines guided meditation with the sensory joy of high quality chocolate to help busy professionals find calm and presence. Melissa hosts immersive retreats in the Cayman Islands and accessible virtual sessions, making mindfulness approachable and enjoyable.

Learn about unique practices like the daily body scan meditation paired with chocolate, and how these simple rituals can reset your mind before big moments. Melissa highlights neuroplasticity, habit formation, and the benefits of savoring chocolate mindfully to deepen your connection with daily experiences.

Download the free My Retreat app from the App Store or Google Play and visit chocolatemindfulness.co to learn more.