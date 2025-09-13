Mindfulness and Yoga – Heart & Wings Yoga

Stephanie Banach, founder of Heart & Wings Yoga, guides listeners through the art of mindfulness… awareness without judgment… and how yoga helps integrate mindfulness into daily life. She demystifies yoga, explaining that it’s not just about physical flexibility but also about cultivating compassion, breath awareness, and mind-body connection.

Experience a brief mindfulness body scan exercise anyone can do anywhere. Stephanie emphasizes small, daily practices like mindful breathing and body awareness that can reduce stress and improve well being. She tailors yoga instruction to meet each person where they are, whether through private sessions or community classes.

Connect with Heart & Wings Yoga on Facebook and Instagram, and embrace mindfulness as a way to enhance your daily life.