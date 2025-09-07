Natural Skin Care with Mona Moon Naturals’ Mona Ockenden

Mona Ockenden, founder of Mona Moon Naturals, shares her inspiring journey from personal experience to creating clean, natural skincare products with simple recognizable ingredients. Born from a desire to provide safer alternatives after her sister’s breast cancer diagnosis, Mona’s products avoid harmful synthetic chemicals, hormone disruptors, and allergens common in many conventional skincare items.

Learn about Mona’s use of essential oils, natural butters, and organic ingredients, plus her advice on staying informed about product safety using apps like Yuka and resources like EWG.org. Mona also explains the health impact of skincare products being absorbed into the body and the detox challenges: a stinky, slimy transition period that’s worth enduring.

Explore Mona Moon Naturals’ lineup, including deodorants, lip balm, hand balm, and even paw balm for pets. Find their products locally in Fairport, Victor, and Rochester, or shop anytime online at monamoonnaturals.com.

As part of her advocacy, Mona supports efforts to get toxic chemicals out of menstrual products. You can learn more and add your voice to the campaign here: Get Toxics Out of Menstrual Products.