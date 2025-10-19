Open Enrollment Season – ROCEnroll Health

Webster Chamber of Commerce President Barry Howard shares vital updates on Medicare and health insurance enrollment for 2025-26. Learn about key enrollment dates, including the extended window until December 31 for those who lost existing plans, and important considerations when choosing new Medicare Advantage or Medigap plans.

Explore major changes in local carrier offerings, the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on drug costs, and guidance on when to connect with licensed brokers to avoid lifelong penalties. Barry also explains the long standing history of the Chamber’s health insurance involvement now rebranded as ROCEnroll Health, offering personalized, certified assistance for all New York State residents, employers, and Medicare beneficiaries.

Discover how to get tailored health insurance solutions by visiting rocenrollhealth.com or calling (585) 265-3851 to connect with experienced professionals.