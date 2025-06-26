Performing For A Cause – The Dawgs

Steve Ball from The Dawgs shares the story behind this dynamic Rochester band that’s been rocking the community for over six years, donating their talent and time to support local nonprofits through lively, crowd-pleasing shows. Born from a Wegmans team and inspired by a fellow bandmate’s battle with cancer, The Dawgs have performed over 100 fundraisers, supporting organizations like Alzheimer’s Association, Cure Childhood Cancer, Pirate Toy Fun, and many more.

Playing classic party rock hits from Bruno Mars to Earth, Wind & Fire, The Dawgs create upbeat, fun vibes while helping raise significant funds, over $200,000 so far. Tune in to learn about their commitment to the local community, upcoming events like the Steel Rail Fest in Fairport, and their unique “Dawgs Up” toast that unites band, venue, and fans in celebration.

Support their mission by following their Facebook or Instagram @dawgsforacauz, and catch them live to enjoy great music and give back to Rochester.

Visit dawgsforacauz.org for more info.